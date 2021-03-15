U2 Sharing 4 Memorable Concerts Online

U2 fans can see the band in concert in four cities around the world – without ever leaving their homes.

U2: The Virtual Road is a series of concerts that will be available on YouTube for only 48 hours each.

“Every show is memorable for us but these four particularly so,” the band members said, in a statement.

The first concert, U2 Go Home: Live From Slane Castle, debuts March 17. It showcases U2 performing at the famous venue in their native Ireland in 2001. Dermot Kennedy opens the show with a solo set taped last week in Los Angeles.

On March 25, U2: Live At Red Rocks premieres – the band’s 1983 War Tour show in the pouring rain in Colorado. Opening up is Fontaines D.C. with a performance recorded last year.

U2’s Popmart: Live From Mexico, from 1997, is set for April 1 with Carla Morrison as opener.

The final concert coming to YouTube is iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE: Live in Paris from 2015. It debuts April 10 with a set from Feu! Chatterton.