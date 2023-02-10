UK Radio Host Apologizes To Dave Grohl For Foo Fighters Flub

A British radio host has apologized to Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl after letting it slip that the band has a new album coming out next month.

On Tuesday, Chris Moyles of Radio X casually said Foo Fighters have “got a new album coming out in, er, March … which I’m very much looking forward to.”

The news made headlines around the world, which Moyles addressed on Friday. “I’ve caused a bit of a kerfuffle,” he noted.

Moyles went on to play coy.

“I don’t know what to say without getting in trouble, I don’t know what to say without people going, ‘What?’, I don’t know what to say without looking stupid … I don’t know what people want me to say,” he said.

“I think people want me to say, ‘Yes, I can’t say anything else, I can’t say any more but yes, I’m telling you there is a new album coming out in March this year.’ I’m not going to say any of that.”

Moyles added: “Look, all I will say is this. I can’t say any more … anyway, sorry Dave. I’m really sorry, Dave.”

So far, there has been no announcement from Foo Fighters, whose most recent album was 2021’s Medicine at Midnight.

At the end of 2022, Foo Fighters shared a statement on social media in which they acknowledged that following the death last March of drummer Taylor Hawkins, “we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

Last month, Foo Fighters announced several festival dates beginning in May.