UK's Glastonbury Festival Cancelled Again Due To COVID-19

Glastonbury, one of the biggest music festivals in the UK, has been scrapped for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

“In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year,” read a statement early Thursday. “We are so sorry to let you all down.”

The festival was scheduled to take place June 23 to 27.

The news did not come as a complete surprise. In early January, Mel B told BBC Radio: “I know that Glastonbury’s been cancelled.”

The 2020 edition of the festival was cancelled last March due to the pandemic. The line-up was to include Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa.

Only a handful of Canadian music festivals have announced plans for 2021.

In September, Ontario's Boots and Hearts country music festival shared its line-up for Aug. 5 to 8. "We will stay informed on all developments, modify our plans, and take all possible steps toward our goal to host the Festival again for our fans," said festival VP Todd Jenereaux, in a release. "Full refunds will be available if there are “uncontrollable circumstances that cause the 2021 event to be canceled.”

Last month, organizers of Montreal's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival – scheduled for July 30 to Aug. 1 – announced headliners Cardi B, Post Malone and Foo Fighters. “We will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change,” read a release, “but we need to plan for the future because there IS a light at the end of the tunnel."