UK Survey Names Top 20 Love Songs Of All Time

With Valentine’s only days away, a little more than a quarter of UK adults surveyed believe the break-up ballad “I Will Always Love You” is the top love song of all time.

According to the survey of 2,000 people, commissioned by Uber, 27 per cent named Whitney Houston’s 1992 cover of Dolly Parton’s 1974 single. Houston’s version, produced by Canada’s David Foster, was recorded for The Bodyguard.

Close behind, with 22 per cent of the vote, is the Righteous Brothers’ 1965 cover of “Unchained Melody,” a song performed by Todd Duncan a decade earlier in the movie Unchained.

Elvis Presley earned two spots in the survey – “Can’t Help Falling In Love” (No. 3 with 18 per cent) and “Love Me Tender” (No. 10 with 13 per cent). Also showing up twice is Elton John – whose “Your Song” is at No. 5 and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” is No. 17 – and Robbie Williams, with “Angels” at No. 6 and “She’s The One” at No. 19.

Canada is repped by Céline Dion, whose Titanic hit “My Heart Will Go On” was named by 17 per cent of survey respondents to rank fourth.

Although none of his songs made the Top 20, Ed Sheeran was voted the top artist for writing love songs, followed by Elton John and Adele.

Here are the Top 20 love songs, as chosen by UK adults:

1. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

2. Unchained Melody – Righteous Brothers

3. Can’t Help Falling in Love – Elvis Presley

4. My Heart Will Go On – Céline Dion

5. Your Song – Elton John

6. Angels – Robbie Williams

7. I Want to Know What Love Is – Foreigner

8. I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing – Aerosmith

9. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You – Frankie Valli

10. Love Me Tender – Elvis Presley

11. You’re Beautiful – James Blunt

12. Endless Love – Lionel Richie

13. All of Me – John Legend

14. The Power of Love – Frankie Goes to Hollywood

15. God Only Knows – The Beach Boys

16. (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life – Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

17. Can You Feel the Love Tonight – Elton John

18. With or Without You – U2

19. She’s The One – Robbie Williams

20. All You Need is Love – The Beatles