Adele Contradicts UK Tabloid Reports

Adele on Tuesday contradicted British tabloids reports this past weekend that claimed she cancelled her scheduled appearance at the BRIT Awards.

"Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!," the singer shared on social media. She added a shot at rumours that her relationship with Rich Paul is in trouble. "Oh, and Rich sends his love."

The singer is scheduled to perform on the BRIT Awards in London’s O2 Arena on Feb. 8,.

On Saturday, The Sun quoted an unnamed source as saying Adele's cancellation came as “a massive blow” to producers, who are “talking to her team to see if she can appear by video link.”

The Daily Mail claimed: “It has been said that concerns were raised over prospect backlash if she performed at the music awards after calling off her Las Vegas residency.”

Adele has not appeared on the BRITs in five years. She is up for four awards this year, including Artist of the Year and British Pop Album of the Year.

Last month, on the eve of the start of the Weekends with Adele, the singer tearfully announced she was postponing the residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” Adele said, in a video message she shared on social media. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you."

