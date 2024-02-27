Universal Music Publishing Songs Now Being Removed From TikTok

At the beginning of February, Universal Music Group began removing music from its artists from TikTok following the expiration of its licensing agreement. And now it appears it isn't just the label's roster that is set to leave the popular social media platform.

Variety reports that the mass exodus is set to continue, with artists signed to Universal Music Publishing now set to follow artists such as Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, whose music was removed back on February 1.

The report says "it effects a vast number of recordings not issued by a UMG-owned label, and many artists who have collaborated with songwriters under contract to Universal Music Publishing Group. Videos featuring those songs must either be removed from the platform or have the music on them muted."

Universal Music Publishing Group's roster includes UMG artists but also artists signed to other labels, including Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mariah Carey, SZA, J Balvin, and Metallica, among others. This could also affect the work of hit songwriters like Metro Boomin, Jack Antonoff or Fred again..

Variety adds that it is currently unclear just how many non-UMPG songwriters will be affected by the removal, and how the two parties decide what song is controlled by Universal's publishing arm. But sources close to the label claims it has a share in a majority of the songs on TikTok, which has refuted this, saying it's closer to 20-30%.

While some UMG artists have spoken out and even gotten creative with how they're dealing with their music being removed, it's safe to say this ordeal is far from over.