University Offering Course On Harry Styles

A professor in Texas has said he will teach “the world’s first ever university course on the work of Harry Styles.”

Dr. Louie Dean Valencia said Honors College at Texas State University will offer “HON 3399Q, Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity” next spring.

According to a description, the course “focuses on British musician Harry Styles and popular European culture to understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism.”

Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont. is offering a course on Taylor Swift’s “literary legacy” this fall and Montreal’s Concordia University has a course on rapper Ye’s “art, design, music, celebrity-life, and cultural impacts in the age of information.”