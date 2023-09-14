USA Today Is Hiring Reporters To Cover Taylor Swift & Beyoncé News

One news outlet in the U.S. is so focused on generating Taylor Swift and Beyoncé content that it has created jobs focused entirely on covering the two mega-stars.

The USA Today Network (Gannett Co., Inc.) has posted new roles seeking "experienced, video-forward journalist(s) to capture the music and cultural impact of" both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

The job descriptions for both "Taylor Swift Reporter" and "Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Reporter" share a lot of similarities in how they will operate, with the ideal candidates being "energetic" writers who can work across multiple platforms.

For the Taylor Swift job, the posting lists that "the successful candidate is a driven, creative and energetic journalist able to capture the excitement around Swift's ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career."

"This reporter will identify why the star’s influence continues to expand and the effect it is having on the music and business worlds," the Beyoncé posting reads. "The successful candidate also will tap into stories about the Beyhive, her protective fanbase that propels the image and relevance of the artist."

Both jobs list that the candidates "must be willing (and legally allowed) to travel internationally." The positions are remote and can be based anywhere in the US, except for Alaska and Hawaii, or based at the Gannett headquarters in McLean, VA.

Interested parties can apply here for Taylor and here for Beyoncé.