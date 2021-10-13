Usher Announces Birth Of Son Sire

Usher shared the news Tuesday that he and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea welcomed their second child together late last month.

The singer, who turns 43 on Thursday, posted a close-up photo of the baby’s face on Instagram and captioned it: “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond. I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar…”

Goicoechea revealed her baby bump at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May. She and Usher, who have been together two years, already have 1-year-old daughter Sovereign Bo.

Usher has sons Usher V, 13, and Naviyd Ely, 12, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.