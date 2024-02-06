Usher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour

The biggest week of Usher's life just got even bigger.

This Friday (February 9) R&B superstar will release his new album, Coming Home, followed by a much-hyped performance during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Sunday (February 11). To cap that off, he just announced a North American tour kicking off in late August.

The Past Present Future Tour will kick off on August 20 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The lone Canadian dates are back-to-back shows at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Tickets go on sale February 12 at 10:00AM local time with presales beginning on Thursday (February 8). More information can be found at Ticketmaster.

See the full list of dates below.