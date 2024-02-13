Usher Married His Longtime Girlfriend After The Super Bowl

Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance (likely) wasn't even the highlight of his night on Sunday (February 11).

According to People, the R&B star and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea got hitched in Las Vegas following his record-breaking halftime show at Allegiant Stadium.

The two were wed in a small ceremony at Vegas Weddings' Terrace Gazebo, in front of a group of no more than 30 guests. The marriage certificate states that Usher's mother Jonetta Patton served as the couple's witness.

Usher's rep confirmed the marriage to People, saying, "We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family. They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

Despite having met years prior, the couple first started dating back in 2019 and have two children together: daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2. Usher also has two sons, Usher V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster.