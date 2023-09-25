Usher To Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The bookies were wrong. After placing odds on the Killers, Imagine Dragons and Taylor Swift, Usher has come out on top as the headliner for the 2024 Apple Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place on February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, a city the Atlanta native knows well: Usher will be wrapping up his concert residency, Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, later this year on December 2.

This isn't the first time Usher will be playing the big event. He previously appeared during the Super Bowl XLV halftime show, which was headlined by Black Eyed Peas in 2011, where he performed his hit "OMG" with will.i.am.

In a statement, Usher expressed his excitement for the opportunity. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” added Seth Dudowsky, the head of music for the NFL. “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

This marks the fifth consecutive halftime show featuring artists from Jay-Z's Roc Nation roster. Previous years include Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (2020), The Weeknd (2021), Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar (2022), and Rihanna (2023).

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

As the announcement was being made, Usher sat down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe for an interview to discuss being named the headliner.

“[Jay] said, ‘It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it’s time for you to have that moment’,” Usher said. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He’s like, ‘The Super Bowl’. I’m like, ‘Oh, you ready? Absolutely’.”

“And it was like this was destined to happen," he continued. "I think that everything that led up to that moment, going to Las Vegas for my residency for the last two years. The legacy, obviously, that is the music, the celebration of entertainment in that place.

“It’s the City of Lights. You know, it’s always been a place where entertainers go and find love and passion, connection to their fans. So for the Super Bowl to have made its way to Las Vegas while we were in Vegas, having such an amazing two years.”

To make the day even better for Usher, on February 11 he will also release his next album, Coming Home, which he calls "a celebration of music."