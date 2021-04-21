V Of BTS Teases Solo Track

BTS fans on Tuesday were treated to a nearly two-minute preview of a solo track from V.

“I see the clouds outside are still walking in the sky / And the ruffling of my bed covers,” the 25-year-old sings, according to a translation. “Slowly, slowly fades away / Slowly, slowly the night fades away.”

The title of the song has not been confirmed but the tweet was captioned with the word “sleep.”

The track is likely from a mixtape V revealed last year that he was planning to release.

Almost a year ago, V's group mate Suga released his second mixtape, D-2, as Agust D.