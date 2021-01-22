Vampire Weekend's Rostam Sets Amanda Gorman Poem To Music

Vampire Weekend’s Rostam has given the world an alternative way to appreciate Amanda Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb.”

“I was really moved by Amanda Gorman’s speech today,” he tweeted after Gorman delivered her inspirational words at the Biden-Harris inauguration. “So much so, that I played piano alongside it.”

On YouTube, the 37-year-old musician explained that he improvised three piano takes while listening to Gorman’s poem again. He shared the second take, which you can watch below: