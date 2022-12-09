Van Carrying Harry Styles Merch Stolen In Brazil

Looking for some cheap Harry Styles T-shirts? Head to Brazil.

A van carrying the pop star’s merch was stolen early Friday in Curitiba, where Styles is set to perform Saturday. He also has concerts on Dec. 13 and 14 in São Paulo.

According to G1, police said the van was on its way to the Pedreira Paulo Leminski concert venue when the driver was “overtaken” by three armed men.

Promoters said new merchandise will be sent to Curitiba in time for Saturday’s concert.

Security will be tight around Styles in Brazil. On Thursday, during a concert in Rio de Janeiro, a fan made it on stage and rushed towards him while he performed the One Direction hit “What Makes You Beautiful.”

The fan was blocked by crew members and security.

“I’m shooketh,” Styles quipped. “I’m shooketh.”