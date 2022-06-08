Vancouver Island Duo Funkanometry Impresses 'AGT' Judges

B.C. dance duo Funkanometry made their America’s Got Talent debut during an episode that aired Tuesday – and were enthusiastically put through to the next round of competition.

Cowichan’s Jackson Fryer, 19, and Nanaimo’s Carlow Rush, 20, dazzled the celebrity judges with a performance set to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire and “Super Freak” by Rick James.

Fryer told the judges he and Rush are all about spreading positivity. “I think we could really give a lot of smiles to the world,” he said.

Canadian judge Howie Mandel gushed that the performance was “so good on so many levels.”

Simon Cowell agreed. “I think you are fun, original… my only issue was it wasn’t long enough,” he said. Sofia Vergara praised the pair’s audition as fun, young and modern.

Funkanometry are TikTok sensations and appeared on World of Dance in 2019 (they were voted off after three rounds).

AGT judge Heidi Klum admitted she was worried the duo’s TikTok appeal wouldn’t translate onto a big stage. But, she said, “I think it worked. I really liked it.”

Although AGT hypes a million-dollar prize, it’s actually paid out over 40 years so most winners choose to take the lump sum option, which is typically in the low six-figures after taxes.

Funkometry taped their audition in early April at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Check it out below: