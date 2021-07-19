Vancouver Native Kris Wu Accused Of Sex Assault

Chinese-Canadian artist Kris Wu is denying allegations of sexual assault.

The 30-year-old former member of EXO, who spent most of his childhood in Vancouver, wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo: “I didn't comment earlier because I didn't want to interfere with the legal proceedings. I didn't expect my silence would allow rumour-mongers to get even worse. I cannot hold it in anymore!

"I didn't seduce, drug, or rape anyone! There were no underage girls. If there were really such behaviour, you can be assured that I will send myself to prison! I take legal responsibility for everything that I say here!"

Du Meizhu, 19, accused Wu in an interview with NetEase Entertainment of luring teenage girls into having sex with him by offering opportunities in music or acting. She claimed there are at least seven other victims, including two who were minors at the time of the alleged assaults. (In China, the age of consent is 14 – two years lower than in Canada.)

Du said she was 17 when she was invited to Wu’s house under the pretence of doing an audition. She alleged that she was pressured to consume alcohol and later woke up in his bed. She said Wu paid her 500,000 yuan (approx. $98,000 CAD) for her silence.

In his statement, Wu acknowledged meeting Du one time last December. "[I] didn't force alcohol on her ... and certainly didn't do the things that she described. There were many people at the gathering that day, they can testify to this."

According to Asia One, Du threatened Wu on Weibo. "I give you 24 hours to prepare a press conference to announce your retirement from the Chinese showbiz industry. Then you can compensate the companies you worked with, apologise to them, and try to remove all the products and fixtures that carry your face," she wrote. "Then, you hand-write an apology letter to all of us victims and post it on your Weibo account for 72 hours. After that, you leave China immediately. You are not worthy to be on this land. You came from Canada, you go back there.

"I can destroy your reputation even without naming the other victims. Go get ready now. Mr Wu, it's war this time."

Several companies have reportedly cut ties with Wu, who has endorsement deals with brands like Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Porsche, Lancôme, and L’Oreal in China.

Wu's management company dismissed Du's story as a fabrication and vowed legal action against her for defamation.

Wu has not been charged with a crime and none of the allegations have been proven in a court.