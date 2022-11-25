Vancouver's Kris Wu Sentenced In China To 13 Years In Prison

Kris Wu, the Chinese-Canadian pop star who was arrested last year and accused of sexual assault, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

The 32-year-old was found guilty in the Chaoyang District People’s Court in Beijing of sexually assaulting three women at his home in 2020 and organizing an orgy in 2018.

Wu was sentenced to 11.5 years for the sex assaults and an additional 22 months for “assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity.”

He was also ordered to pay 600 million yuan (roughly $111 million) in fines and unpaid taxes for earnings in 2019 and 2020.

Wu, who spent most of his childhood in Vancouver, will be deported to Canada after serving his sentence.

In July 2021 a 19-year-old alleged that Wu lured teenaged girls into having sex with him by offering opportunities in music or acting. (The age of consent in China is 14.) She said she was pressured to consume alcohol and later woke up in Wu’s bed.

Wu denied the allegations. In a statement he shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo: “I didn't seduce, drug, or rape anyone! There were no underage girls. If there were really such behaviour, you can be assured that I will send myself to prison! I take legal responsibility for everything that I say here!”

When the accusations were made public, Wu lost endorsement deals he had with brands like Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Porsche, Lancôme, and L’Oreal in China.

Wu was a popular singer, actor and model in China. His movie roles include the made-in-Ontario flick XXX: Return of Xander Cage. At the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs, he beat artists like Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Cardi B to win Fan Fave New Artist.