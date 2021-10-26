Venue Pulls Plug On John Lydon Show

An appearance on Monday by John Lydon was cancelled at the last minute due to alleged “aggression and intimidation” by his tour manager.

The 65-year-old, who fronted the Sex Pistols as Johnny Rotten, was scheduled to speak about his life and take questions from fans at The Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow.

“Unfortunately, due to the aggression and intimidation made to various members of my staff by John Lydon’s tour manager, tonight’s show will not go ahead,” the venue’s general manager Iain Gordon wrote in a statement on social media.

“The days of this kind of behaviour is long gone. We have a zero tolerance policy of abuse, both physical and verbal, and this behaviour has been ongoing for the past two weeks.”

Lydon’s appearance was part of a promotional tour for his book I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right that began in early September.

“Glasgow Pavilion has unexpectedly cancelled tonight's show,” read a tweet on his official account. “We were informed of the cancellation at 2.48pm.”