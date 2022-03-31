Victoria Beckham At Home When London Mansion Burglarized: Report

Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham was in her London home last month when someone broke in and made off with thousands of dollars worth of property, it was reported Wednesday.

According to The Sun, the 47-year-old fashion mogul and her soccer star husband David Beckham were “shaken up” but the break-in, which police in London said happened sometime between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

The couple’s 17-year-old son Cruz reportedly returned to the family’s $66 million home in West London and noticed a broken window and a ransacked bedroom. He alerted his father, who called police while Victoria stayed with daughter Harper, 10. (Victoria was photographed the day after the burglary at Paris Fashion Week.)

Police confirmed they received a call at 12:37 a.m. about a burglary. “A number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have been made. Inquiries continue.”

The Sun quoted an unnamed source as saying the thieves only made it into one room. “The thieves had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items,” the person claimed. “Luckily none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family.”

According to The Sun, security camera footage shows a person going over a gate and entering the mansion by breaking the window of a spare bedroom. It quoted a source as saying only a small number of items were taken – designer goods and electronics – and “none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family.”