Victoria Beckham Reunites With 3 Other Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham reunited with three members of the Spice Girls this past weekend at a party where they relived all the joy of one of their hits.

In a clip shared on Instagram by her husband David Beckham, Posh Spice is seen on the dance floor with Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) enjoying their 1996 song “Say You’ll Be There.”

“Special celebrating Ginger this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls,” he captioned the clip. “A friendship for Life.”

Missing from the party – which was apparently a belated celebration of Horner’s 50th in August – was Melanie Brown (Scary Spice).

Victoria shared the same video on TikTok and wrote: “When the #spicegirls reunite for one night only (minus Scary Spice! We miss you Mel B!!) Love you girls xx”

Last month, Posh Spice scuttled hopes for a Spice Girls reunion tour. “I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls but I think that now, with everything else that I’ve got going on – with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children – I couldn’t commit to that,” she said. “But I had so much fun in the Spice Girls. I love the girls.

“I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I’m doing karaoke but I think I better leave it there.”

Beckham has not toured with the Spice Girls since wrapping up a 2007-2008 run with a pair of concerts at what is now Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. (She performed with the group at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.) The Spice Girls, without Beckham, did a 13-date tour of the UK and Ireland in 2019.