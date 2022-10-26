Victoria Beckham Shuts Down Spice Girls Reunion

Victoria Beckham has all but crushed hopes for a Spice Girls reunion.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Beckham was asked about the chances Posh Spice will return to a stage with Sporty Spice, Baby Spice, Ginger Spice and Scary Spice.

“I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls but I think that now, with everything else that I’ve got going on – with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children – I couldn’t commit to that,” said the 48-year-old. “But I had so much fun in the Spice Girls. I love the girls.

“I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I’m doing karaoke but I think I better leave it there.”

When Cohen suggested Beckham could reunite with the Spice Girls in the form of a hologram or digital avatar, she replied: “That’s a great idea. That is a good idea.” But, Beckham added, she has not had any discussions about the possibility.

Beckham has not toured with the Spice Girls since wrapping up a 2007-2008 run with a pair of concerts at what is now Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. (She performed with the group at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.) The Spice Girls, without Beckham, did a 13-date tour of the UK and Ireland in 2019.

Last year – the 25th anniversary of the pop group's debut album – Mel B (aka Scary Spice) said she is “always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion” that includes Beckham. “They're gonna kill me for saying this — but we're hoping, especially me, if it's got anything to do with me, which it will have, because I'm the driving force, and I'll make sure it happens, to tour in 2023."

Mel C (Sporty Spice) later said on Ellen she hopes there will be a tour with all five members. "We’re talking about it," she said. "We are talking about it constantly."