Victoria Beckham Teases Spice Girls Reunion

Victoria "Posh" Beckham has teased that we may get to spice up our lives once again.

The former Spice Girl and now fashion designer belted out one of her group's biggest hits during a private karoake session Sunday night. Joined by husband David Beckham, Victoria danced and sang along to "Say You'll Be There."

Posting the video to TikTok, Beckham wrote, "Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come 🤫!! 🎶🎤" Adding, "Just a casual night out in Miami!🤭 check out my tik tok to see the full performance 😂🥴 no really I did not drink that much 🍸🥃🍷🥂🍹🍾💃🕺"

This adds more to the speculation that the fab five may become one again after 11 years apart.

Beckham's impromptu karoake sesh backs up rumours spread by Mel B a few weeks back. "Scary" Spice told the Daily Telegraph, “We are doing something together as the Spice Girls and it has always been me kind of championing everybody together. This time it was actually Victoria that was saying, ‘Come on, let’s all do something.’ So we have got something in the works, which will be announced soon."