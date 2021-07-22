Video Wall Collapses At Miami Area Hip Hop Festival

A massive video wall collapsed Thursday outside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida ahead of the Rolling Loud music festival.

According to local news reports, the structure fell onto one of the stages set up for the weekend-long event headlined by A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone.

“A screen fell down at one of our stages,” read a tweet from Rolling Loud. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

Miami Gardens is about 30 minutes north of Miami.

In other Rolling Loud news, rapper Fredo Bang, scheduled to perform Friday at Rolling Loud, was arrested by U.S. federal agents Thursday on a warrant from Louisiana. The rapper, whose real name is Fredrick Givens, was arrested on a parole violation after investigators found guns and a stolen car at his home.