Vince Gill Helps Replace Instruments Lost In Tennessee Flood

Country music star Vince Gill on Monday dropped by a Tennessee school hit by flooding this past summer to deliver some good news.

The singer announced a donation of more than $100,000 U.S. worth of instruments to Waverly Central High School and Junior High School in collaboration with KHS America and the CMA Foundation.

Gill reportedly told students about how he lost his guitars in a Nashville flood in 2010 and spoke about the importance of music programs in schools.

Waverly, about 90 minutes west of Nashville, was hit by catastrophic floods in August.

Band director Joseph Bullington told News4 Nashville that more than a dozen of his nearly 90 band members were impacted by the floods. “I have been kind of inspired by the kids for how resilient they have been,” he said. “Coming back to music and being involved in band, even for those that were affected, band becomes their outlet.”

Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn are among the country stars who have raised funds or made donations to people impacted by the floods.