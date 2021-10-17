Vince Neil Injured Falling Off Stage

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil was taken to hospital Friday after falling off stage while performing a solo show in Tennessee on Friday night.

“Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” bassist Dana Strum told the crowd. “He can’t breathe and he’s going to get dealt with medically.”

Neil and his band were performing Mötley Crüe’s “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)” at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge when he raised his hands above his head to clap, walked towards the front of the stage and fell.

After Strum shared the news of Neil’s injury, the band continued on with guitarist Jeff Blando doing vocals.

As of Sunday morning, the 60-year-old rocker had not updated fans on his condition via social media.