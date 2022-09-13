Virginia To Vegas, Ria Mae Announce 12-City Tour

Canadian singers Virginia to Vegas and Ria Mae announced Tuesday they are hitting the road this fall for shows in four provinces.

The Rock, Paper, Scissors Tour will kick off Nov. 21 in Hamilton and wrap up in Halifax on Dec. 8. It takes its name from the game that the two artists will use to decide who goes on stage first each night.

Virginia to Vegas, aka Derik Baker, said in a release: “I’m super excited to be back on the road, seeing all my friends after a few very long years away. Summer festivals were fun, but now it’s time for tour and Ria and I have something super epic and fun planned for everyone! Come out and kick it with us – it’s gonna be an experience!”

Last year, Baker spoke to iHeartRadio.ca about performing live again in the wake of pandemic-related shutdowns. “I can’t even imagine being on stage,” he said. “I wonder if it’s going to be like learning a new skill again or like riding a bike and that part of my personality will just come back.”

Tickets go on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the dates below:

The Rock, Paper, Scissors Tour Dates

Nov. 21 - Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

Nov. 23 - Toronto, ON – Axis Club (1H)

Nov. 24 - Oshawa, ON – Baltimore Cabaret

Nov. 25 - London, ON – Rum Runners

Nov. 26 - St Catharines, ON – Maxwells

Nov. 30 - Kingston, ON – The Broom Factory

Dec. 1 - Montreal, QC – Studio TD

Dec. 2 - Ottawa, ON – Saw Club

Dec. 3 - Quebec City, QC – L’Anti

Dec. 6 - Fredericton, NB – Farmers’ Market

Dec. 7 - Moncton, NB – Tide & Boar

Dec. 8 - Halifax, NS – Light House Arts Centre