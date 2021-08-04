Waitress Says Country Star Gave Her $1K Tip

A country music star reportedly left a $1,000 U.S. tip for a waitress working a double shift at a North Carolina restaurant.

Shirell ‘Honey' Lackey said the singer – who she declined to identify – ordered food to go on July 25 from the Waffle House in Greensboro, where she was working a double shift while caring for daughter Bella.

“A country music star just came in the restaurant and tipped me $1000, gave me two tickets to his next show and got my address to send the baby diapers clothes etc. ( plus hugged me… twice) because I had to have her at work with me for 15 hours today,” Lackey wrote on Facebook.

“His bus driver overheard me and another coworker discussing how i sometimes bring her to work but only when I absolutely have to and he went and told the country music star so he came to me and Said that in a society where nobody wants to work he had to respect the hustle of someone who is willing to do whatever it took no matter what to support their child and I started crying.”

Lackey shared a photo of the bill shows a $1,000 tip on an $11.99 order.

“It feels good to be recognized,” she told local station Fox 8. “It’s nice to be recognized for doing the things we do as mothers.”

Fans are speculating the generous tipper was Luke Bryan, who performed the night before in Raleigh, NC and would have passed through Greensboro to get to his next show in Nashville.