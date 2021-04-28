Walmart Opposes Trademark Application By Kanye West's Yeezy
Walmart says the proposed logo for Kanye West’s Yeezy brand is too similar to its own and is “likely to cause confusion” among consumers.
Yeezy filed a trademark application for a sun-shaped logo made up of eight lines of three dots in January 2020. Walmart has used a sun design of six solid spokes since 2007.
The proposed Yeezy logo (left) and the Walmart logo.
The retail giant filed a complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on April 21, alleging that the Yeezy design will “potentially create a false affiliation” with Walmart and damage its “goodwill.”
Walmart added that “the likelihood of confusion between [the Yeezy logo] and [the Walmart logo] is aggravated by the fact [Walmart] often partners with celebrities to create special lines of products and services.”
Creative Bloq, a UK-based website for artists, graphic designers and illustrators, opined that the two logos “look incredibly similar” and “extremely comparable” and “could be confusing.”
