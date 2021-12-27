Wanda Young Of The Marvelettes Dead At 78

Wanda Young of Motown group The Marvelettes died Dec. 15 at 78.

The singer died in Garden City, Michigan of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times.

“Known for her captivating vocals and witty stage presence, Wanda helped The Marvelettes become one of the many success stories at Motown Records,” read a Dec. 17 Facebook post by the Motown Museum, which credited Young “for giving the world a treasure trove of timeless music, and for her trailblazing contributions to Motown Records.”

The Marvelettes were signed to Berry Gordy’s Motown Records in 1961 and their single “Please Mr. Postman” became the label’s first No. 1 pop hit – and one of the first chart-toppers by an all-female group.

Young provided lead vocals on songs like “Locking Up My Heart,” “I’ll Keep Holding On,” “The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game,” “My Baby Must be a Magician” and the hit “Don’t Mess With Bill.”

The Marvelettes, who were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004, split up in the early ‘70s but Young continued to record and perform.

She is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, a great-grandson and eight siblings.