WATCH: 10-Year-Old Does Metal Cover Of Ed Sheeran Song On 'AGT'

It’s an Ed Sheeran cover like no other.

Harper Akudama, a 10-year-old competitor on America’s Got Talent, delivered a metal version of Sheeran’s hit “Bad Habits” on Tuesday's episode.

The English youngster, who performs as Harper, spoke-sang the first verse while laying on the stage before standing up and screaming the chorus.

Although she earned a standing ovation from judge Simon Cowell, Harper’s fate on the show will be determined by viewer votes and revealed on Wednesday’s episode.

Harper was put through to the semifinals earlier in the season with a performance of “Holy Roller” by Victoria, B.C. metal band Spiritbox. She was later invited to join the band on stage in the UK and released the single “Falling” via the band’s label.

Also on AGT this season, Montreal’s Dremeka Choir – described on its website as “the only vocal ensemble in the world exclusively made up of metal singers” – auditioned with “O Fortuna,” the Carmina Burana piece famously used in 1976's The Omen, followed by the 2003 Britney Spears song “Toxic.” The choir was later eliminated from the competition.

Although AGT hypes a million-dollar prize, it’s actually paid out over 40 years so most winners choose to take the lump sum option, which can be in the low six-figures after taxes.

Watch Harper cover “Bad Habits” below: