WATCH: 100 Drummers Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

One year following the sudden death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, 100 drummers paid tribute with a performance of “My Hero.”

Set up inside Belgium’s Sportpaleis Antwerp, the drummers banged out the Foo Fighters’ 1997 track with rock band Black Box Revelation.

“Taylor Hawkins was the best drummer of our times,” read a statement from Black Box Revelation. “Honouring him with this tribute was an experience we will never forget.”

Hawkins was found dead on March 25, 2022 in his room at the Four Seasons Casa Medina in Bogotá, Colombia. He was 50.

Foo Fighters are scheduled to do sets at the Quebec Summer Festival on July 8 and Ottawa Bluesfest on July 12.

