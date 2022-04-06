WATCH: 11-Year-Old Prince Comments On Teachers Strike

A Minneapolis TV station has discovered a clip of Prince at age 11.

Staff at CBS affiliate WCCO were going through archive footage of coverage of a 1970 teachers strike when they spotted a little boy bearing a striking resemblance to the late singer. Wearing a blue jacket, the boy was asked if students supported the teachers.

“Yup,” he replied. “I think they should get a better education too cause, um, and I think they should get some more money cause they work, they be working extra hours for us and all that stuff.”

The boy’s identity was confirmed by Prince’s former schoolmate Terrance Jackson who, WCCO reported, was “speechless and teary.”

Prince died in 2016 of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Watch the clip below: