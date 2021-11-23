WATCH: 150 People Perform Bryan Adams' 'Summer Of 69'

The self-described “biggest live rock flashmob in Central Europe” has covered “Summer of 69,” the classic track by Canada’s Bryan Adams.

CITYROCKS of Hungary also organized performances of Green Day’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” and blink-182’s “All The Small Things” at Bánffy Castle in Romania.

At least 150 people – singers and musicians of all ages – gathered to put their spin on the popular rock songs.

CITYROCKS has previously done covers of tracks by acts like Pink Floyd, Linkin Park, Nirvana, Depeche Mode and Joan Jett. A 2019 performance of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” with 500 people has racked up more than 5 million views on YouTube.

Check out the latest performance below: