WATCH: ABBA Unveils 'Voyage' Concert Teaser

ABBA on Thursday unveiled a trailer for their upcoming London concert experience, ABBA Voyage.

Backed by the group’s 1979 track “Summer Night City,” the 20-second teaser reveals the digital versions of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

ABBA delayed the release of the trailer by a day after an 80-year-old man plummeted seven storeys to his death at a venue in Sweden hosting an ABBA tribute show. A 60-year-old man he fell on also died.

ABBA Voyage, which was announced in September, will run at the custom-built ABBA Arena in London beginning May 2022. Contrary to some media reports, the members of ABBA do not appear as holograms but as avatars created using motion-capture and performance techniques by a team from Industrial Light & Magic.

The show takes its name from ABBA’s new album, which drops Friday.

ABBA has not released new music since its 1981 album The Visitors. The group broke up in 1982 following the divorces of the group’s two couples (Fältskog and Ulvaeus; Lyngstad and Andersson).

Ulvaeus and Andersson went on to create the smash hit stage musical Mamma Mia! (which spawned two films).

Watch the ABBA Voyage concert trailer below: