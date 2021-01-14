WATCH: AC/DC Premieres 'Realize' Video

AC/DC has premiered a video for “Realize,” a song off their album Power Up.

Directed by Clemens Habicht and the band’s creative director Josh Cheuse, the video shows Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams, Phil Rudd and Stevie Young rocking out together – even though they were shot individually at different locations.

“Realize” is the first track on Power Up, which was produced by Brendon O’Brien and recorded in Vancouver. Released last November, AC/DC’s 17th studio album debuted at No. 1 in Canada.

Watch the video below: