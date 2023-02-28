WATCH: Adam Lambert Performs 'Chandelier' With 'AGT: All Stars' Winner

Adam Lambert appeared on Monday night's finale of America’s Got Talent: All Stars to sing his version of Sia’s hit “Chandelier.”

The singer was joined on stage – well, mostly over the stage – by 18-year-old aerialist Aidan Bryant, who went on to be named the winner, as well as the Bello Sisters.

(Lambert was actually in London on Monday promoting his new album High Drama, which includes "Chandelier.")

Bryant, who competed on AGT in 2021, said that while taping their performance he flew right into Lambert during the first take. The teen said his dream is to one day perform with P!nk, whose aerial work inspired him at an early age.

Lambert’s appearance on the show was a reunion for the one-time American Idol runner-up and Simon Cowell, who was a judge on Idol.

“I’m having major déjà vu. This is too weird,” Lambert said as Cowell addressed him after the performance.

Cowell told him: “This time I’m going to be nice because, Adam, you are honestly one of the nicest people in show business I’ve ever met. Such a star, I’m so proud of everything you’ve achieved.”

Babyface and Weezer also performed on the AGT: All-Stars finale.