WATCH: Adam Lambert Sings 'Nessun Dorma' At Queen Show

Adam Lambert showed off his vocal skills this week during a Queen concert in Bologna, Italy.

The 40-year-old singer performed “Nessun Dorma,” the aria from Puccini’s 1926 opera Turandot that became a global hit when Luciano Pavarotti performed it at the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

“A spontaneous gift to Bologna last night,” Queen guitarist Brian May captioned a video of Lambert’s performance. “So proud of Adam !!! I can see our dear departed friend Luciano smiling !!”

Lambert sang “Nessun Dorma” during Queen’s concerts at Bologna’s Unipol Arena on Sunday and Monday.

Earlier this year, Lambert revealed he is working on a concept album that he described as “a rock opera.”