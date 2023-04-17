iHeartRadio

WATCH: Adele Celebrates Pride In Miami Beach


Adele celebrated Miami Beach Pride on Sunday by hitting up one of the city's most popular gay bars.

Video clips shared on social media show the singer and some friends at Twist, where she sang along to the David Guetta and Sia hit “Titanium” and to Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream.”

Adele, beverage in hand, also hit the dance floor at the club, which is made up of several spaces playing different genres of music.

Last month, the singer wrapped up the first run of her Las Vegas residency show Weekends With Adele and she isn’t scheduled to return to the stage until mid-June.

The 15th edition of Miami Beach Pride wrapped up on Sunday.

