WATCH: Adele Celebrates Pride In Miami Beach

Adele celebrated Miami Beach Pride on Sunday by hitting up one of the city's most popular gay bars.

Video clips shared on social media show the singer and some friends at Twist, where she sang along to the David Guetta and Sia hit “Titanium” and to Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream.”

Adele, beverage in hand, also hit the dance floor at the club, which is made up of several spaces playing different genres of music.

Last month, the singer wrapped up the first run of her Las Vegas residency show Weekends With Adele and she isn’t scheduled to return to the stage until mid-June.

The 15th edition of Miami Beach Pride wrapped up on Sunday.

adele singing with us at twist???? i LOVE to see it pic.twitter.com/ueoFSUH4NC — g (@dailyguille) April 17, 2023

Adele singing Teenage Dream 😭 pic.twitter.com/hNN0mz6P5Q — Sam (@adeleisnumber1) April 17, 2023

💃🏽Adele @Adele dancing at Twist Nightclub in Miami FL 🌴

📹©️Video by Hector B https://t.co/Ar0G2ivkM2 pic.twitter.com/QAGd62i4uX — Adelettes (@Adelettes2) April 17, 2023

Lmk how @Adele is just casually sitting along VIP at Twist during Pride weekend, while having us queens screaming for her! #HappyPride #OnlyInMiami pic.twitter.com/oxtUY2ClHy — Noel Guillen (@Gordo_Hype) April 17, 2023