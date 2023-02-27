WATCH: Adele, Céline Dion Ballads Featured In 'SNL' Trailer

Woody Harrelson turned one of Adele’s hit ballads into an ode to mold in a musical trailer that didn’t make it into this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

“Hello, it’s bread,” the actor sings, to the tune of Adele’s 2015 song “Hello,” while holding a loaf above a trash can.“I forgot that you were there / and now you’ve to to go and be dead / See you on the other side…”

Harrelson was part of a pre-taped trailer for By Yourself: The Musical, a faux Broadway production described as “a tribute to the little songs we all sing when we’re by ourselves.”

SNL cast member Bowen Yang shows up in the trailer to sing to “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” the Pandora’s Box song made famous by Céline Dion in 1996, while cradling a dog. (Yang grew up in Dion’s native Montreal.)

Check out the trailer for By Yourself below: