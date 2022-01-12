WATCH: Adele Debuts 'Oh My God' Video

Adele on Wednesday premiered the video for “Oh My God,” the second single off her smash hit album 30.

Directed by Sam Brown, who helmed 2010’s "Rolling In The Deep," the video is packed with imagery and action – and stitched together to look like one continuous shot. Adele showcases several different looks throughout.

The singer’s fourth studio album spent its first seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (bumped to No. 2 last week by the Encanto soundtrack) and is currently at the top of the Canadian albums chart.

The made-in-Quebec video for “Easy On Me,” the first single off 30, has been viewed nearly 225 million times in its first 90 days.

Check out “Oh My God” below: