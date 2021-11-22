WATCH: Adele Has Emotional Reunion With Former Teacher

Adele was moved to tears when her one-time English teacher surprised her at the taping of a British TV special that aired Sunday.

During An Audience With Adele, the singer was asked by actress Emma Thompson if there was anyone memorable who supported and inspired her when she was young. Adele named Ms. McDonald at Chestnut Grove School.

“She left when I was in year eight,” Adele recalled. “It was just one year, but she got me really into literature. I’ve always been obsessed with English and obviously now I write lyrics.

“She was so bloody cool. So engaging. She really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us.”

Suddenly, the spotlight was on McDonald, who walked to the stage for a hug from an emotional Adele. “You really did change my life,” the singer told her former teacher, who she hadn’t seen since she was 12.

Adele said she would get McDonald’s phone number so they could stay in touch.

An Audience With Adele, which aired on ITV, was taped Nov. 6 at the London Palladium in front of stars like Dua Lipa, Boy George, Stormzy, Olly Alexander and Mel B.

Watch the emotional reunion below: