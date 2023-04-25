WATCH: Adele Joins James Corden For Emotional FInal 'Carpool Karaoke'

Adele took a turn behind the wheel for the last “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“I’m actually not a brilliant driver,” the singer warned Corden. “I also can’t sing without closing my eyes.”

Adele’s first “Carpool Karaoke” in 2016 has racked up more than 260 million views on YouTube – making it the show’s most-watched clip.

Although there was singing – including “Rolling In The Deep” and “Love Is A Game” – the segment was uniquely emotional for Corden and Adele, who are real-life friends. “I Drink Wine,” which Adele said was partly inspired by Corden, brought tears to his eyes.

During the ride, Corden reminisced about “Carpool Karaoke” segments with Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder and reflected on an attempt to prank the "unprankable" Adele.

After they sang along to the Barbra Streisand classic “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” Corden told Adele about how this feels like the right time for him to return to England with his wife and children. (His final episode airs in prime time on Thursday.) The pair then played Adele’s 2008 track “Hometown Glory.”

“I'm gonna miss you so much,” Adele told him. “I'm just not ready to come back [to England], otherwise I would come back with you.”

