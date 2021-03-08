WATCH: Alessia Cara Sings 'O Canada' At NBA All-Star Game

Alessia Cara made Canada proud Sunday night with a beautiful rendition of our national anthem ahead of the NBA All-Star Game.

The 24-year-old Grammy winner from Brampton, Ont. pre-recorded her performance of “O Canada” in Toronto due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In 2019, Cara sang the national anthem inside Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The singer was in good company on Sunday – the U.S. anthem was performed by Gladys Knight.

Last summer, Canada's Jessie Reyez took "O Canada" to new heights when she performed the anthem at the top of the CN Tower ahead of Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

Watch Cara sing “O Canada” below: