WATCH: Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee Reunite To Perform Rush Classic

Rush co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson performed together in front of an audience on Wednesday for the first time in seven years.

The Canadian musicians made a surprise appearance at a South Park 25th Anniversary Concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado to perform their 1977 track “Closer to the Heart” with Primus and South Park co-creator Matt Stone on drums.

“Closer to the Heart,” which was featured in a 2011 episode of South Park, followed a performance of “Blame Canada” from the 1999 flick South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.

Lee and Lifeson have not played live in public since Rush wrapped up its final tour in 2015. Drummer Neil Peart died in 2020.

Last year, Lifeson said he and Lee have talked about making new music together. “We're both eager to get back together and get back into that thing that we've done since we were 14 years old that we love to do,” he said.

Watch the special moments below: