WATCH: Anne-Marie, Niall Horan Debut 'Our Song' Video

Anne-Marie has shared her Niall Horan collaboration “Our Song” as well as details about her sophomore album, Therapy.

The 30-year-old singer said she has written a lot of songs since her 2018 debut Speak Your Mind. “I have grown and changed so much during that time too,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve been very high and very low, I’ve been lost and now I’m found.

“Since the pandemic I had time to realize I needed some help with my brain & I finally found the light. As well as music being my therapy, I’ve also been seeing a professional psychologist for about a year now, once every week and it has completely changed my life.”

Anne-Marie explained her new album, out July 23, represents her journey. “It’s full of happy, sad, revenge, love and revelation and I hope you feel all of those things when you listen to it,” she teased. “I love you all. More than you could ever imagine.

“If you’re looking for a sign to reach out to someone and ask for help, this is it.”

Watch the video for “Our Song,” directed by Michael Holyk, below: