WATCH: Arcade Fire Covers Harry Styles Hit 'As It Was'

Canada’s Arcade Fire has put their spin on Harry Styles’ chart-topping hit “As It Was.”

Win Butler and his bandmates performed the cover for BBC Radio 2 inside the famed Maida Vale Studios in London. Régine Chassagne added her voice to the song.

“As It Was” is the lead single from Styles’ third studio album Harry’s House, out May 20.

Arcade Fire just released its sixth album, We, and will do a homecoming set at Montreal’s Osheaga festival on July 29 then return to Canada this fall for shows in Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto. Styles announced last week his Love On Tour will include two shows in Toronto in August.

Watch Arcade Fire’s version of “As It Was” below: