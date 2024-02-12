Watch Ariana Grande In The Trailer For 'Wicked'

The upcoming movie adaptation of the Broadway smash Wicked finally has a "first look" trailer almost three years after it was first announced.

Ariana Grande stars as Glinda, opposite to Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, two witches whose friendship turns to rivalry in the prequel to The Wizard of Oz.

Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), the film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Grande's rumoured boyfriend Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle and Bronwyn James. Jeff Goldblum also appears as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

Wicked is the first chapter of what is described as "a two-part immersive, cultural celebration." It will hit theatres this November on Thanksgiving (US not Canada) with Wicked Part Two scheduled to follow a year later on November 26, 2025.

While working on Wicked, Grande has reportedly been working on new music with Max Martin.

See the trailer below.



