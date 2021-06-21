WATCH: Ariana Grande Shares 'POV' Performance Video

Ariana Grande on Monday shared a live performance video of “POV” off her most recent album Positions.

It is the latest in a series of videos produced in partnership with Vevo and the first for a track from Positions.

The visual shows the 27-year-old pop star singing on a stage decorated with grass and flowers under a giant lavender ring of light.

"The lush set design bolsters both the song’s dreamy mood and her fetching fashion statement," reads a description.

Grande previously released Vevo performances of five songs from her 2016 album Dangeous Woman, including the title track.

Watch “POV” below: