WATCH: Ariana Grande Sings 'No Lockdowns Anymore'

Ariana Grande says "making plans is like sex" now that lockdowns are being lifted.

The pop star joins James Corden to celebrate the freedom many are feeling in a spoof of the opening number from Hairspray.

Grande, wearing all-yellow, shows up in “No Lockdowns Anymore,” to the tune of “Good Morning Baltimore,” along with Marissa Jaret Winokur (who won a Tony for playing Tracy Turnblad in the Broadway production of Hairspray).

“Oh oh oh look at my hair / I’m no longer scared to have it cut,” Grande sings. “Oh oh oh back in the gym where I start to sweat … It’s been so long since I’ve put on my shoes / So oh oh let’s hit the club or get drunk and get matching tattoos.”

The musical number, set in the streets of New York City but shot on a backlot in L.A., aired during Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In the 2007 made-in-Toronto remake of 1988’s Hairspray, “Good Morning Baltimore” was performed by Nikki Blonsky.

Watch Grande and Corden sing "No Lockdowns Anymore" below: